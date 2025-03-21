Apple is reportedly developing its first foldable iPhone with liquid metal in its hinge for durability. Expected by late 2026, the device could compete with Samsung and Oppo.

Apple is reportedly developing its first foldable iPhone, and one of its key suppliers stands to benefit significantly from the use of an advanced material in its construction.

According to TF Securities International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the upcoming device is likely to incorporate liquid metal in its hinge mechanism, enhancing both durability and reducing the crease on the inner display.

Although Apple has yet to officially confirm the development of a foldable smartphone, reports indicate that the device could arrive by late 2026. The move would place Apple in direct competition with rivals such as Samsung and Oppo, both of whom have already launched foldable models.

Yi’an technology to play a key role Dongguan Yi’an Technology, a Chinese firm and Apple supplier, is expected to be the exclusive provider of liquid metal components for the upcoming foldable iPhone. Kuo suggests via an X post that the company has already supplied over 10 million shafts—integral parts of the hinge mechanism—by the end of last year. The components are reportedly manufactured using a die-casting process, which ensures a stronger and more resilient structure.

Yi’an Technology’s involvement in the project is predicted to have a substantial financial impact. Kuo estimates that the company’s revenue could surge by as much as 200 per cent, potentially generating between CNY 1.5 billion (approximately ₹1780 crore) and CNY 2 billion (around ₹2370 crore).

The role of liquid metal in Apple's design Liquid metal is not an entirely new material in Apple's manufacturing process. The company has previously used it in the construction of SIM ejector tools. However, its application in a foldable smartphone could mark a significant leap forward, offering increased longevity and robustness to the folding mechanism.

By incorporating liquid metal into the hinges, Apple is reportedly aiming to address a common issue with foldable smartphones—the visible crease that appears along the centre of the display. This innovation could give Apple a competitive edge by improving both the aesthetics and functionality of the device.

