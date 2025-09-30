Apple's first foldable iPhone teased by Samsung, launch date almost revealed

While Samsung has been releasing generation after generation of its foldable devices, the wait among Apple fans has been growing on when the Cupertino-based tech giant would enter the new market. Previous leaks have hinted that Apple is working on its foldable iPhone in full flow and the device could launch next year alongside the iPhone 18 series. However, in peak Apple style, the tech giant hasn't confirmed or denied the existence of the new device yet and we didn't have any official way of knowing the status on the project until now.

​Ironically, it is Samsung—Apple's biggest competitor—which has spilled the beans on the iPhone maker's foldable plans. As per a report in South Korean outlet Chosun Biz, a key Samsung executive confirmed work on a new foldable device which could only be for Apple.

​Lee Cheong, president of Samsung Display, without naming Apple confirmed that the Korean tech giant is preparing for mass production of a 8.6-inch OLED display and OLED display for foldable phones to be supplied to a 'North American client'.

​Cheong also said that the second half of the year is when the 'key client' releases its flagship products, which aligns well with Apple's September launch window for its iPhone launches.

​What to expect from the first foldable iPhone? ​The first foldable iPhone is rumoured to come with a 7.8-inch inner OLED display and 5.5-inch cover screen. Apple is said to have perfected an advanced hinge mechanism that could create a crease-free look on the foldable iPhone, solving a major problem among the current-generation devices.

​The phone is said to be inspired by the recently launched iPhone Air and could feature a slim profile with a 9mm thickness when folded and 4.5mm thickness when unfolded.