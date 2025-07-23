Apple’s first foldable iPhone tipped for 2026 with smaller displays than Galaxy Z Fold 7

Apple is reportedly preparing to enter the foldable smartphone segment, with its first foldable iPhone expected to debut in the second half of 2026. A new report by market research firm TrendForce sheds light on the anticipated display specifications of the device, offering a clearer picture of what the so-called "iPhone Fold" might look like.

According to TrendForce, the foldable iPhone is likely to feature a 5.5-inch outer screen and a 7.8-inch internal foldable display. These dimensions align with previous predictions shared by a Chinese tipster earlier this year. If accurate, Apple’s foldable handset would be smaller in both screen areas compared to Samsung’s recently launched Galaxy Z Fold 7, which boasts a larger display footprint.

While the report refrains from delving into further technical specifications, it does suggest that Apple is focusing on delivering a version of iOS tailored specifically for foldable use cases. The foldable iPhone is expected to run a variant of the operating system believed to be iOS 27.

Other industry reports have also offered insight into Apple’s foldable ambitions. Noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously indicated that the inner display would be manufactured by Samsung Display and designed to be free of the visible crease common in current foldable phones. A custom-built hinge and backplate developed by Fine M-Tec are also said to be in the works, aimed at boosting structural integrity.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has claimed that the device may resemble a model from the Galaxy Z Fold series and could incorporate components sourced from Samsung. Apple is reportedly working on integrating these elements with its own software to offer a distinct user experience.