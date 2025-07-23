Apple’s first foldable iPhone tipped for 2026 with smaller displays than Galaxy Z Fold 7

Apple is reportedly preparing to enter the foldable smartphone segment, with its first foldable iPhone expected to debut in the second half of 2026. A new report by market research firm TrendForce sheds light on the anticipated display specifications of the device, offering a clearer picture of what the so-called "iPhone Fold" might look like.
According to TrendForce, the foldable iPhone is likely to feature a 5.5-inch outer screen and a 7.8-inch internal foldable display. These dimensions align with previous predictions shared by a Chinese tipster earlier this year. If accurate, Apple’s foldable handset would be smaller in both screen areas compared to Samsung’s recently launched Galaxy Z Fold 7, which boasts a larger display footprint.
While the report refrains from delving into further technical specifications, it does suggest that Apple is focusing on delivering a version of iOS tailored specifically for foldable use cases. The foldable iPhone is expected to run a variant of the operating system believed to be iOS 27.
Other industry reports have also offered insight into Apple’s foldable ambitions. Noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously indicated that the inner display would be manufactured by Samsung Display and designed to be free of the visible crease common in current foldable phones. A custom-built hinge and backplate developed by Fine M-Tec are also said to be in the works, aimed at boosting structural integrity.
Meanwhile, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has claimed that the device may resemble a model from the Galaxy Z Fold series and could incorporate components sourced from Samsung. Apple is reportedly working on integrating these elements with its own software to offer a distinct user experience.
As it stands, the foldable iPhone is believed to be slated to compete with the next generation of foldable devices from major Android manufacturers, including successors to the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Vivo X Fold 5, and Oppo Find N5. More information, including detailed specifications and potential pricing, is expected to emerge as the projected 2026 launch date approaches.
