Apple's first Indian retail store to offer in-house servicing through Genius Bay3 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 06:14 PM IST
- Apple's in-store servicing facilities, called 'Genius Bay', will feature trained professionals offering troubleshooting advice to customers.
Mumbai: Apple’s retail stores in India, which start operations with an outlet in Mumbai from Tuesday, will provide in-house device servicing. Previously, Apple's service centers were operated separately from its stores through third parties in the country.
