Apple's first Indian retail store to offer in-house servicing through Genius Bay

On April 5, Mint reported that while the opening of its own retail outlets may not impact its market share, Apple’s opening of its store may impact its overall brand positioning in the country. Navkendar Singh, associate vice-president at market researcher IDC India, told Mint that the company’s own retail outlets may “eventually cannibalize" some of its large-format retail sales in the country, but projected “device and variant availability" to be better at its own stores, than at third-party-run ones.