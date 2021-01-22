Apple's first VR headset to be powerful and pricey: What we know so far

American multinational technology company Apple has long been rumoured to step into the ring with its very own augmented reality product and now it seems that Apple's first AR/VR headset is in the final legs of development.

The Cupertino-based tech giant's virtual reality headset will reportedly sport powerful processors, a high-resolution display, and a fan, along with a steep price tag.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, in a research note earlier this month, said that the firm is working on an AR device and now, a Bloomberg report has said that the company's first VR headset will be a pricey, niche precursor to a more ambitious AR product, which may launch in 2022.

As per the report, the initial device has hit 'several development hurdles' and the firm has 'conservative' sales expectations from it.

The company is reportedly working on "some of its most advanced and powerful chips" for this unannounced VR headset, with some chips reportedly beating its own M1 Mac processors.

New VR headset codenamed 'N301'

The new VR headset codenamed 'N301' will be "far more expensive" than the other headsets available from Apple's rivals. Some prototypes being tested include external cameras to enable some AR features. Apple is also reportedly testing the ability to use these cameras to track hand movements, and include software features like a virtual keyboard.

The report further says that the AR headset will be an expensive proposition and will retail for a price between $300 to $900. Apple is reportedly targetting low sales for the product upon launch, with the numbers being close to that of the Mac Pro desktop computer.

Apple has reportedly faced quite a few challenges in the development of this new VR headset. With some prototypes ending up too big and heavy, Apple will reportedly be using a fabric exterior to reduce the headset weight. The company will also be using a fan, which is an unusual move from Apple given its emphasis on fan-less designs.

Once launched, this headset will go up against Facebook's Oculus, Sony's PlayStation VR and other competing products in the market.

Apple has been working on VR and AR headsets for years, according to various reports. A detailed look of Apple's VR and AR ambitions were published last year, noting that the company has around 1,000 people working on its AR and VR projects.

With agency inputs

