Apple's foldable device: Rumors swirl about a potential foldable iPad or MacBook debut
Apple's entry into foldable devices might not be the iPhone Fold as rumored, but possibly a foldable iPad or MacBook. The company's meticulous approach could delay the release until 2025, sparking speculation about the form factors of its debut in the foldable market.
In the ever-evolving landscape of technology, Apple's entry into the foldable device arena has been a subject of speculation for years. Recent reports from DigiTimes suggest that the tech giant's inaugural foldable offering might not be the much-rumored iPhone Fold, but instead, a larger device, possibly a foldable iPad or MacBook.