Apple appears to be making progress in the foldable device market, with recent reports suggesting the company is working on not just one, but two foldable products. According to analyst Jeff Pu, Apple’s foldable lineup could include a foldable iPhone and a larger foldable device, possibly a MacBook-iPad hybrid.

Pu’s latest report indicates that the larger foldable device, which was initially thought to be a foldable iPad, might instead run macOS rather than iPadOS. If accurate, this development could signal Apple’s long-anticipated move towards touchscreen Mac devices.

The smaller of the two devices, a foldable iPhone, is said to feature a 7.8-inch inner display. It is currently in the New Product Introduction (NPI) phase at Foxconn, Apple’s main manufacturing partner. Pu’s research note suggests the device will enter the early prototyping phase in April 2025, with mass production expected to begin in the latter half of 2026. Other reports claim the foldable iPhone could have an 8-inch inner display, positioning it as a direct competitor to foldable smartphones from Samsung and Huawei.

Meanwhile, the second device is rumoured to be a MacBook-iPad hybrid featuring an 18.8-inch foldable display. This device is expected to function as a touchscreen laptop, potentially running macOS instead of iPadOS. If Apple does introduce such a product, it would represent a significant shift in its approach to touch-based computing on Mac devices.

Pu’s claims align with a recent report from The Wall Street Journal, which suggested Apple is working on two foldable devices, one of which could be a 19-inch foldable MacBook. Additionally, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has reported that Apple’s software updates in 2025, including iOS 19 and macOS 16, could be designed to accommodate foldable hardware.