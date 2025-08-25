Apple's foldable iPhone arriving next year with four cameras, Touch ID and no SIM card slot: Report

Apple's new iPhone 17 series is just weeks away with the Cupertino-based tech giant likely to unveil four new devices at its headquarters in California sometime next month. However, ahead of the new iPhone launches, we have fresh details emerging about the much-touted foldable iPhone which seems to be on a timeline for a release next year.

According to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the foldable iPhone has been codenamed V68 internally and will look similar to the devices from Samsung's Z Fold series that open into a small, tablet-like form factor.

Interestingly, the report states that Apple's first foldable iPhone will have four cameras: one on the front, one on the inside, and two on the rear. The phone, however, is said to lack a SIM card slot and could use Touch ID instead of Face ID, which could make it a bit of a downgrade compared to current-generation iPhones.

Reportedly, Apple suppliers have started working on the new model and the plan is to ramp up the production early next year for a “fall” release, suggesting that the foldable iPhone could be released alongside the iPhone 18 series.

Earlier reports have also suggested that the foldable iPhone could be released alongside the iPhone 18 Air, iPhone 18 Pro, and Pro Max, while the standard iPhone 18 model could be shifted to 2027.

Coming back to the foldable iPhone, the device is reportedly only being tested in black and white color variations for now, suggesting that there could be limited color options, though Gurman adds that Apple's plans could evolve over time. The phone is also expected to house Apple's own C2 modem instead of the cellular modem from Qualcomm.

As for the display, Apple was reportedly planning on relying on a different technology than the current iPhones, like on-cell touch, but it could create air gaps between the screen and its cover and make the crease on the device look more pronounced. The tech giant is now said to be pivoting to a new in-cell touchscreen, which is closer to the technology adopted on the current iPhones. The new display tech is said to make the crease less obvious and improve touch accuracy on the foldable iPhone.