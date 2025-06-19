Apple’s foldable iPhone could feature Samsung display, launch in 2026: Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple may finally be preparing to enter the foldable smartphone market, with production of its first foldable iPhone reportedly set to begin later this year. Renowned industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has suggested that Foxconn, a key Apple supplier, is gearing up to commence work on the much-anticipated device by the end of Q3 or the start of Q4 2025.

While the Cupertino-based tech giant has not confirmed any plans for a foldable handset, Kuo’s latest update indicates that Apple is moving steadily towards a 2026 launch. According to the analyst, the foldable iPhone is still in its early stages of development, with key component specifications—including the hinge mechanism—yet to be finalised.

One of the most significant developments involves the display, which is expected to be manufactured by Samsung Display. The Korean company is reportedly preparing to produce between seven and eight million flexible panels for the device, though actual shipments in the launch year may fall short of this figure due to limited production time in 2026.

Kuo believes Apple could be planning an initial order of 15 to 20 million foldable iPhones, aiming to meet demand across the product’s anticipated two- to three-year lifecycle. Mass production is expected to begin in the second half of 2026, with annual shipments projected to span into 2027 and 2028.

While the final design remains under wraps, speculation suggests the device may adopt a book-style form factor, featuring a 5.5-inch external screen and a larger 7.8-inch inner display when unfolded. The foldable iPhone is also rumoured to include a robust metal hinge and could carry a hefty price tag of around $2,300 (approximately ₹1,99,000), making it one of Apple’s most premium offerings to date.