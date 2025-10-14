Apple’s foldable iPhone may be more affordable than expected: Ming-Chi Kuo explains how

Apple’s long-rumoured entry into the foldable smartphone market may be closer than ever and potentially more affordable than analysts had previously forecast. According to TF Securities International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the hinge mechanism for Apple’s upcoming foldable iPhone is set to cost significantly less than earlier projections, paving the way for a more competitively priced device.

Hinge costs drop due to design optimisation? In his latest note published on Medium, Kuo revealed that the average selling price (ASP) of the hinge component could range between $70 and $80 (approximately ₹7,000– ₹8,000) during mass production. This figure represents a notable reduction from the earlier estimates of $100–$120 ( ₹8,000– ₹10,000) per unit.

The lower cost, Kuo explained, is not the result of cheaper raw materials but rather refined assembly design and manufacturing efficiencies, spearheaded by Apple’s supply partners. The development is expected to help Apple improve margins or pass on some of the savings to consumers, potentially making the foldable iPhone more accessible than rival offerings.

Foxconn–SZS joint venture may lead hinge production To support the project, Foxconn and Taiwanese manufacturer Shin Zu Shing (SZS) have reportedly formed a joint venture dedicated to producing the foldable hinge. Foxconn is said to hold a slightly larger stake and will lead strategic decisions within the collaboration.

The joint venture is believed to have secured around 65 per cent of hinge orders, while Amphenol will handle the remaining 35 per cent. Kuo also suggested that Luxshare-ICT could join as an additional supplier after 2027, which may further drive down costs through competition.

Premium build with titanium-aluminium frame Apple’s first foldable iPhone is likely to debut as the iPhone 18 Fold and is tipped to feature a book-style design similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold range. The device is rumoured to incorporate a 7.8-inch internal display and a 5.5-inch external screen, offering a balance between portability and productivity.

In terms of materials, the handset is expected to utilise a hybrid titanium and aluminium frame, combining durability with a lightweight feel. The device could measure 9.2mm when folded and 4.6mm when unfolded, reflecting Apple’s focus on engineering precision.

Expected launch and pricing According to Kuo, the foldable iPhone is anticipated to launch in September 2026 alongside the iPhone 18 series. Despite its advanced design and premium materials, the handset could arrive with a starting price of around $1,999 (approximately ₹1.74 lakh), aligning it with existing flagship foldables rather than exceeding them.