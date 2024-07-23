Apple's Foldable iPhone plans progress, launch possible in 2026: Report
California-based tech giant Apple might unveil its first foldable iPhone as early as 2026, marking a significant redesign of its most popular product, according to a report by The Information on Tuesday. This potential move could follow in the footsteps of Samsung Electronics, which launched the foldable smartphone segment in 2019 to attract new customers with innovative hardware.