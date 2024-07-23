Apple may unveil its first foldable iPhone by 2026, following Samsung's lead in innovative hardware. The device, codenamed V68, is in production with Asian suppliers, suggests The Information.

California-based tech giant Apple might unveil its first foldable iPhone as early as 2026, marking a significant redesign of its most popular product, according to a report by The Information on Tuesday. This potential move could follow in the footsteps of Samsung Electronics, which launched the foldable smartphone segment in 2019 to attract new customers with innovative hardware. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The report, citing two sources familiar with the matter, indicated that Apple's foldable iPhone has moved beyond the ideation phase. The company has reached out to Asian suppliers to manufacture components for the device, which is internally referred to by the code name V68.

Foldable smartphones, enhanced with AI features, are anticipated to drive demand for Apple, which faces intense competition from Honor and Huawei in China, and from Samsung globally. Earlier this month, Samsung introduced its latest foldable smartphones, featuring lighter and slimmer designs along with new AI functionalities.

According to a Counterpoint Research report from May, the global foldable smartphone market saw a 49 per cent year-over-year growth in the first quarter, the highest increase in six quarters. Huawei surpassed Samsung to claim the top spot in this market for the first time.

In addition to its foldable plans, Apple is also reportedly planning to upgrade the camera of at least one iPhone model. This upgrade would allow users to adjust the aperture size using a mechanical system, enabling a depth-of-field effect.

Despite these developments, the report noted that there is no certainty that Apple will ultimately release the foldable iPhone.

Speculation about Apple's venture into foldable devices has persisted for years. According to a previous report from DigiTimes, the tech giant's first foldable product may not be the anticipated iPhone Fold. Instead, it could be a larger device, such as a foldable iPad or MacBook.

Further, the report indicated that Apple's delayed entry into the foldable technology market is a result of its commitment to upholding stringent quality standards. Despite working with Samsung on display development, Apple is seeking a foldable panel that meets its precise specifications. To accomplish this, the company has reassigned engineers from other projects, including the Vision Pro, to focus on refining the foldable technology internally.

(With inputs from Reuters)

