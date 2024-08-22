California-based Apple is reportedly developing a foldable version of its MacBook, although recent updates suggest that the launch may face significant delays due to technical issues. Renowned TF Securities International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has indicated that the Cupertino tech giant might push back the release of its foldable MacBook by over a year, primarily due to challenges associated with the device’s components.

Additionally, while there were earlier rumors about a foldable iPad slated for a 2025 release, Kuo has stated that there is currently no information available on this product.

In a recent post on X, Kuo shared insights from his latest market survey, revealing that Apple has shelved plans for a 20.25-inch display option for the rumored foldable MacBook. Instead, the company is now expected to opt for an 18.8-inch screen. Back in May, Kuo had speculated that Apple was considering these two sizes, which would result in laptops with 13-inch and 14-inch displays when folded.

However, Apple’s progress on the foldable MacBook has hit a snag, with production now delayed due to complications with the display and mechanical components. Originally projected to enter mass production in the first half of 2026, the foldable MacBook's production timeline might now extend to late 2027 or even 2028.

While the foldable MacBook is still on the horizon, Kuo’s recent analysis found no new details regarding the previously rumored foldable iPad. Earlier reports had suggested that Apple was planning to introduce a foldable version of its tablet by 2025, but the lack of updates in the latest supply chain survey casts doubt on the likelihood of this launch in the near future.

Kuo has not entirely dismissed the possibility of a foldable iPad, but he noted that the absence of clear indicators from the supply chain makes a 2025 launch uncertain. He also speculated that some confusion might have arisen among market analysts, who could have mistaken the foldable MacBook for a foldable iPad, leading to mixed reports about the two distinct devices.

