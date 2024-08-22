Apple's foldable MacBook production pushed to 2028, no new info on foldable iPad: Kuo
Apple's foldable MacBook faces delays due to technical issues, pushing the release potentially to 2027 or 2028. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also notes no new details on a foldable iPad, previously rumored for 2025.
California-based Apple is reportedly developing a foldable version of its MacBook, although recent updates suggest that the launch may face significant delays due to technical issues. Renowned TF Securities International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has indicated that the Cupertino tech giant might push back the release of its foldable MacBook by over a year, primarily due to challenges associated with the device’s components.