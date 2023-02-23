Apple's ‘game-changer’ in work: No more pricks for glucose monitoring with laser

Apple is reportedly making advancements in its pursuit of a non-invasive glucose monitoring system, potentially integrating it into the Apple Watch. The company has been researching various technologies such as optical sensors and spectroscopy for this purpose, suggests a report from Bloomberg.

According to the recent reports from Bloomberg, Apple has achieved significant developments in its pursuit of a non-invasive glucose monitoring system and is confident it could introduce it to the market. The technology incorporates lasers to detect glucose levels, eliminating the need for a traditional finger prick test.

Reportedly, to develop the non-invasive glucose monitoring system, the Cupertino based Apple is using silicon photonics chip technology and optical absorption spectroscopy measurement process. The system utilises lasers that emit certain wavelengths of light through the skin to reach the interstitial fluid, which is absorbed by glucose. The sensor then reflects the light back to determine the glucose concentration, and an algorithm is used to calculate the person’s blood glucose level.

Moreover, the report adds that the non-invasive glucose monitoring system is currently in the proof-of-concept stage and could be made available commercially once it is made smaller.

Notably, as per the report, the new glucose monitoring system would not only assist people with diabetes in monitoring their blood glucose levels, but also notify those who are at risk of developing diabetes.

Apple has been developing this technology for years, acquiring blood glucose monitoring startup RareLight in 2010. While progress has been made, however, a commercial product may still be years away, as the industry has not yet seen success in bringing non-prick monitors to market despite attempts by major companies.

The existing method of monitoring blood glucose levels involves pricking a finger to draw blood, which can be inconvenient and painful. As a result, people with diabetes often find it difficult to monitor their levels as frequently as advised.

Incorporating a non-invasive glucose monitoring system into the Apple Watch could revolutionise diabetes management and enhance its value as a health monitoring device. This technology could mark a significant stride towards the advancement of wearable health technology.