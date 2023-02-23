Apple's ‘game-changer’ in work: No more pricks for glucose monitoring with laser
- According to the recent reports from Bloomberg, Apple has achieved significant developments in its pursuit of a non-invasive glucose monitoring system and is confident it could introduce it to the market. The technology incorporates lasers to detect glucose levels, eliminating the need for a traditional finger prick test.
Apple is reportedly making advancements in its pursuit of a non-invasive glucose monitoring system, potentially integrating it into the Apple Watch. The company has been researching various technologies such as optical sensors and spectroscopy for this purpose, suggests a report from Bloomberg.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×