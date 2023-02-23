Apple's ‘game-changer’ in work: No more pricks for glucose monitoring with laser

Reportedly, to develop the non-invasive glucose monitoring system, the Cupertino based Apple is using silicon photonics chip technology and optical absorption spectroscopy measurement process. The system utilises lasers that emit certain wavelengths of light through the skin to reach the interstitial fluid, which is absorbed by glucose. The sensor then reflects the light back to determine the glucose concentration, and an algorithm is used to calculate the person’s blood glucose level.

