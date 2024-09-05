Apple's 'Glow Time' event: Everything expected about Apple Intelligence - AI-powered Siri, Genmoji and more
The upcoming iPhone 16, launching on September 9, will likely introduce Apple Intelligence, featuring a revamped Siri with AI capabilities, AI-driven notifications for efficient communication, and the anticipated Genmoji for personalized emojis, as reported by 9To5Mac.
Cupertino-based Apple is on the verge of launching its highly anticipated iPhone 16 lineup on September 9 at 10:30 PM IST, and one of the standout aspects this year is the integration of Apple Intelligence, a new suite of AI-powered features.
