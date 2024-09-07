Apple's Glow Time event: Everything to expect on Watch 10 Series - AI-powered features, larger display and more
On September 9, Apple will reveal the iPhone 16 series and Apple Watch Series 10. The new watch may feature larger displays, a slimmer design, and upgraded AI capabilities, alongside potential advancements in health tracking and display technology for improved efficiency.
Cupertino-based Apple is all geared up to host its Glow Time event on September 9, where the tech giant is expected to unveil the highly anticipated iPhone 16 series and Apple Watch Series 10. Let us delve into what the Apple Watch Series 10 might offer.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message