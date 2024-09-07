Cupertino-based Apple is all geared up to host its Glow Time event on September 9, where the tech giant is expected to unveil the highly anticipated iPhone 16 series and Apple Watch Series 10. Let us delve into what the Apple Watch Series 10 might offer.

As per several media reports, the new Apple Watch Series 10 is rumored to feature expanded displays across both its variants. The smaller model is expected to jump from 41mm to 45mm, while the larger version will grow from 45mm to 49mm. This means the compact version of the Series 10 will now match the size of last year’s larger model, and the bigger variant will share dimensions with the Apple Watch Ultra, marking a noticeable shift in screen real estate.

In addition to larger displays, the Series 10 is also expected to feature a more streamlined and thinner design. While exact measurements haven’t been leaked yet, the slimmer casing aims to balance the bigger screens without making the watch feel cumbersome. This shift in dimensions suggests Apple’s ongoing focus on creating a more comfortable, wearable device.

Apple will likely power the Series 10 with a more robust processor, possibly named the S10. This upgrade may bring enhanced AI capabilities, particularly with a focus on improvements to the Neural Engine. Historically, Apple has occasionally staggered its processor updates for the Watch, but the rising importance of artificial intelligence could mean more frequent and substantial performance enhancements in future models.

While there is some uncertainty about whether the new model will feature hypertension and sleep apnea monitoring, advancements in health tracking are expected. The introduction of watchOS 11 may offer a Vitals app for better sleep data analysis, potentially indicating the arrival of sleep apnea detection capabilities.

The Series 10 might also incorporate improvements to its display technology, particularly with the adoption of low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin-film transistor (TFT) OLED displays. These advancements could lead to better power efficiency, allowing the Watch to either extend its battery life, enhance display quality, or free up internal space for additional features.

