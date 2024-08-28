Apple’s ‘Glow Time’ event: Next-gen AirPods Pro 3 expected to debut with Digital ANC
Apple may introduce AirPods Pro 3 with upgraded digital ANC alongside the iPhone 16 series. The release date is uncertain, possibly delayed until 2025. Apple might also refresh its AirPods lineup, including new low-end and mid-tier models, at the September 9 event.
California-based Apple is anticipated to unveil the next iteration of its renowned wireless earbuds, the AirPods Pro 3, potentially debuting alongside the iPhone 16 series. A new report suggest that the AirPods Pro 3 will come with upgraded active noise cancellation (ANC), surpassing the capabilities of the current AirPods Pro 2.