California-based Apple is anticipated to unveil the next iteration of its renowned wireless earbuds, the AirPods Pro 3, potentially debuting alongside the iPhone 16 series. A new report suggest that the AirPods Pro 3 will come with upgraded active noise cancellation (ANC), surpassing the capabilities of the current AirPods Pro 2.

A notable tipster Kosutami has hinted that the AirPods Pro 3 will introduce substantial improvements in noise cancellation, using what is being referred to as "digital ANC." This indicates that Apple might focus on software enhancements and sophisticated audio processing to elevate the earbuds' performance, rather than altering their physical design. The AirPods Pro 2, which debuted nearly two years ago, already boasts "up to twice as much" ANC compared to its predecessor, making the forthcoming model highly anticipated for further advancements.

Although Kosutami's previous leaks have been largely accurate, the exact release date of the AirPods Pro 3 remains uncertain. Earlier reports hinted at an imminent launch of the AirPods Pro 3, but Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has cast doubt on these rumours, suggesting that the earbuds might not be released until 2025. Gurman predicts that the delayed release could bring new health features, an updated audio chip, and additional enhancements.

In the meantime, Apple appears to be planning a refresh for the rest of its AirPods lineup. The company is expected to introduce new low-end and mid-tier AirPods 4 models at the September 9 event. These upcoming models are likely to feature a redesigned in-ear fit, improved sound quality, and a USB-C charging case. Notably, the AirPods 4 could also bring active noise cancellation to a broader range of consumers, making this premium feature more accessible.

Additionally, rumours are circulating about a minor update for the AirPods Max, which could see the over-ear headphones transition from a Lightning connector to a USB-C port. However, no significant new features or performance upgrades are expected for the AirPods Max at this time.

Apple has recently confirmed its annual fall event, titled 'It's Glow Time,' scheduled for September 9 at 10:30 PM IST. This event is expected to be the stage for the launch of the iPhone 16 lineup, Watch 10, and the much-awaited AirPods Pro 3.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!