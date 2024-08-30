California based tech giant Apple has announced its Glow Time event for September 9, where the company is expected to unveil the highly anticipated iPhone 18 lineup along with a host of other new products.

In the lead-up to this event, Apple has released several new betas, including what may be the final beta for iOS 18.0 before the release candidate (RC) versions are rolled out, reported 9To5Mac.

Reportedly, the iOS 18.1 beta 3 has introduced several new features and changes, particularly to Apple’s AI-driven Apple Intelligence. Check these updates in the details.

Clean Up Feature in Photos

As per the publication, one of the standout features introduced in iOS 18.1 beta 3 is the new Clean Up feature in the Photos app, powered by Apple Intelligence. This tool allows users to remove unwanted objects from images with ease. By selecting the Clean Up option within the photo editor, users can tap, brush, or circle areas they wish to remove. For greater precision, the feature supports pinch-to-zoom functionality, allowing for detailed edits.

An intriguing aspect of Apple’s Clean Up feature is its ability to make suggestions for object removal. Upon entering Clean Up mode, objects that may be candidates for removal are highlighted with a subtle glow. This glow indicates that the object can be quickly removed with a simple tap, eliminating the need for precise circling or brushing. This feature extends to human faces as well, offering the option to obscure them for added privacy.

Expansion of AI Notification Summaries

Another significant update in iOS 18.1 beta 3 is the expansion of AI-driven notification summaries, added the publication. Initially, this feature was limited to the Messages and Mail apps, where it provided more informative summaries of messages and conversations. Now, with the latest beta, Apple has extended this functionality to all apps. Users can manually choose which apps they want to receive AI summaries from or opt to enable or disable summaries across all apps.

This expansion enhances the usability of notifications, making it easier for users to stay informed without having to open each app individually. The ability to customize which apps utilize this feature further adds to its appeal, allowing for a tailored notification experience.

Removal of US Region Restriction

Reportedly, one of the more notable changes in iOS 18.1 beta 3 is the removal of the US region restriction for Apple Intelligence features. Previously, users had to set their device’s region to the United States to access these AI-driven features. With the new beta, as long as the device language is set to US English and Siri’s language is also set accordingly, users can utilize Apple Intelligence regardless of their location.

However, it is important to note that this feature is still unavailable in the European Union and China due to ongoing regulatory challenges. Users in these regions will not be able to activate Apple Intelligence, even with the correct language settings.

New Setup Walkthrough in iOS 18.1 Beta 3

Upon installing iOS 18.1 beta 3, users will be greeted with a new setup walkthrough. This process includes several screens that explain the new features introduced in the update, including Apple Intelligence and notification summaries. Users can choose to set up these features immediately or opt to do so later.

Enhancements to iPadOS 18 Tab Bar Support

Apple is also working on improving the tab bar experience in iPadOS 18.1. The new beta introduces enhancements that make the tab bar more versatile and customizable. For example, Apple Music now allows users to add playlists and folders directly to the tab bar, and Apple News supports adding individual publications for quick access. These improvements aim to provide a more consistent and user-friendly experience across different apps.

macOS 15.1 Beta 3 Update

Lastly, macOS 15.1 beta 3 introduces a significant change to the Mac App Store’s download behavior. Users can now download apps larger than 1GB directly to an external drive, a feature that will be particularly useful for those with limited internal storage space.

