Apple is reportedly gearing up to unveil a long-awaited 32-inch iMac, potentially in an October event suggested by analyst Mark Gurman.

The iMac Pro has faced delays, leading Apple to focus on alternatives like the Mac Studio. Apple's retail stores are experiencing shortages, with delivery delays hinting at a significant development, adds the report.

Gurman's Power On newsletter recently disclosed that the long-anticipated iMac Pro has experienced delays, primarily stemming from cost-related concerns. Consequently, Apple has redirected its attention towards the Mac Studio and Studio Display, presenting high-end alternatives.

The promising update is that the wait for a new iMac is nearing its end. According to Gurman's report, Apple has quietly been preparing an improved 24-inch iMac, and it appears that the official unveiling is imminent.

Gurman suggests that Apple could hold a product launch event at the end of this month, potentially revealing the highly-anticipated iMac. He mentions that the announcement might take place on either the 30th or 31st of this month.

Apple's retail stores are facing shortages of the iMac, along with the 13-inch MacBook Pro and the high-end MacBook Pro, as highlighted by Gurman. When attempting to order these products through Apple's website, it becomes evident that delivery delays extend until mid-November, pointing to a significant forthcoming development.

Gurman's report delves into the forthcoming iMac model, which is poised to feature an expansive 32-inch display, marking it as the largest iMac in Apple's history. This represents a significant milestone for Gurman, as he reflects on his personal journey with Apple, acknowledging that it was the iMac, which recently celebrated its 25th anniversary, that initially sparked his interest in the tech giant.

Apple enthusiasts, be prepared for a potential October surprise. An updated iMac with an enlarged display may be just around the corner, and it's an announcement that has been keenly awaited by many.

