Apple's iMessage should be a 'core' service, Google tells EU. Here's what it means
Google, Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom, Telefónica, and Orange have written a letter to the European Commission requesting that Apple iMessage be regulated as a 'core' platform service under the new Digital Markets Act.
