Apple's Indian workforce expansion could see 6,00,000 jobs by fiscal year-end: Report
Apple reportedly plans to generate around 6,00,000 jobs in India by the end of the fiscal year, reducing its reliance on China for manufacturing, with women expected to make up 70% of the workforce.
Tech giant Apple is anticipated to significantly expand its workforce in the Indian market, potentially generating around 600,000 jobs by the conclusion of the fiscal year, reported the Economic Times, citing insider information.
