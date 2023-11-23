Apple's iOS 17.1.2 update nears release, promises a fix for iPhone WiFi speed issues: Report
The upcoming iOS 17.1.2 update is expected to address the Wi-Fi issues plaguing iPhones, with a specific rollout date yet to be specified.
In September, Apple introduced the iOS 17 update, prompting various reactions from iPhone users who encountered several issues. Among the reported problems, a significant number of users have expressed concerns about WiFi speed problems since updating their iPhones to iOS 17. Although the WiFi connectivity issue was not present before the latest iPhone update, users have consistently reported this problem across subsequent updates and attempted fixes. To address these issues, Apple is expected to release a new update in the near future.