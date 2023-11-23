In September, Apple introduced the iOS 17 update, prompting various reactions from iPhone users who encountered several issues. Among the reported problems, a significant number of users have expressed concerns about WiFi speed problems since updating their iPhones to iOS 17. Although the WiFi connectivity issue was not present before the latest iPhone update, users have consistently reported this problem across subsequent updates and attempted fixes. To address these issues, Apple is expected to release a new update in the near future. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per a report from MacRumors, individuals have consistently encountered issues with their WiFi connection and speed following the launch of the iOS 17 update. Despite the release of the 17.1.1 update, the problem remains unresolved, leading Apple to purportedly undergo testing for a new update internally, identified as iOS 17.1.2.

Reportedly, the upcoming release of the iOS 17.1.2 update is anticipated to address the Wi-Fi issues plaguing iPhones, though a specific rollout date has not been specified. Experts suggest that the forthcoming iOS 17.2 update will not only resolve the prominent issues reported by users but also introduce additional features to compatible iPhones. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Details about the forthcoming iOS 17.1.2 update remain limited, but it is anticipated to be released for iPhones next week. Moreover, in December, users can expect the rollout of the iOS 17.2 update.

It is anticipated that Apple is actively addressing the issue to enhance the overall iPhone user experience. Until the official release of the upcoming update, the specifics remain uncertain, prompting a need to wait and observe Apple's forthcoming plans.

Meanwhile, Apple has also reportedly announced support for RCS (Rich Communication Services messages) in iPhones. So far, Google has asked the California based tech giant to support its Rich Communication Services messages. Those who do not know, RCS chat is considered as the successor to SMS. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report by 9to5Mac, Apple said in a statement that later next year they will be adding support for RCS Universal Profile which is the standard as per the GSM Association.

“We believe RCS Universal Profile will offer a better interoperability experience when compared to SMS or MMS. This will work alongside iMessage, which will continue to be the best and most secure messaging experience for Apple users," told Apple to the publication.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.