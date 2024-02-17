Apple's iOS 17.4 to introduce cartoonish flair to emojis: Report
Apple enthusiasts eagerly await iOS 17.4 update with new emoji characters embodying themes of resilience, diversity, and whimsy, including symbols of perseverance and playful additions like a mushroom.
In March, Apple enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the launch of iOS 17.4, which reportedly could promise a vibrant array of new emoji characters. Likely to be scheduled for release early next month, the update could inject a burst of creativity and expression into text messages and social media conversations across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch devices.