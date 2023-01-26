Apple’s iOS 17 might not introduce any huge visual overhauls, suggests report

Apple’s iOS 17 might not introduce any huge visual overhauls, suggests report2 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 03:25 PM IST
- According to GSM Arena, a tech-news-related website, iOS 17 will be released along with the iPhone 15 series, most probably in September, and a new report has revealed some of the details about the upcoming iOS update. The outlet suggests that Apple’s iOS 17 will not introduce any huge visual overhauls.
The Cupertino based technology giant Apple, which recently rolled out its iOS 16.3, the latest version of its iOS 16 OS, is now expected to launch iOS 17 this year and the leaks are already coming in.
