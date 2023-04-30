Home / Technology / News /  Apple's iOS 17 update to bring significant changes to wallet and health apps on iPhone
Back

Apple's iOS 17 update to bring significant changes to wallet and health apps on iPhone

2 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 01:02 PM IST Livemint
Apple shares on Monday closed slightly up at $165.33. (AP)Premium
Apple shares on Monday closed slightly up at $165.33. (AP)

Leaksters and Apple analysts have been sharing their mockups, providing glimpses of what iOS 17 may offer. One such leak by @analyst941 suggests that the Wallet and Health apps will receive a redesign, and the leaker has even shared mockups depicting the expected design changes.

Apple's upcoming iOS 17 update is generating a lot of buzz among iPhone users, as it is expected to be one of the biggest updates in recent times. Despite being initially downplayed as lacking significant changes, iOS 17 is now anticipated to introduce numerous updates to the handset's critical features. 

As the announcement date approaches, excitement and expectations are growing. Leaksters and Apple analysts have been sharing their mockups, providing glimpses of what iOS 17 may offer. One such leak by @analyst941 suggests that the Wallet and Health apps will receive a redesign, and the leaker has even shared mockups depicting the expected design changes.

According to leaked images of the Wallet app mockup, the app's navigation bar will be located at the bottom of the interface and will categorize various functions, including Cards, Cash, Keys, IDs, and Orders. Additionally, a "Passes & More" tab will allow users to swipe down and access a search interface to find specific cards or passes. The mockup also includes a "Transactions" button. The leaker suggests that additional features will be added to the app in the future.

Compared to the current design, the proposed redesign for the Wallet app would provide functional improvements for users. For instance, it would enable users to easily find specific features, such as passes and order details.

According to @analyst941, the "Favorites" section of the Health app's "Summary" tab will be redesigned with a card-style interface, featuring coloured graphs, tables, and other relevant information. 

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has also indicated a high likelihood of changes to the Wallet app, stating that it will indeed receive a revamp. However, it remains to be seen whether all of these changes will actually be implemented in iOS 17, and we will have to wait for the official announcement during the WWDC keynote on June 5 to confirm.

 

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout