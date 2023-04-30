Apple's upcoming iOS 17 update is generating a lot of buzz among iPhone users, as it is expected to be one of the biggest updates in recent times. Despite being initially downplayed as lacking significant changes, iOS 17 is now anticipated to introduce numerous updates to the handset's critical features.

As the announcement date approaches, excitement and expectations are growing. Leaksters and Apple analysts have been sharing their mockups, providing glimpses of what iOS 17 may offer. One such leak by @analyst941 suggests that the Wallet and Health apps will receive a redesign, and the leaker has even shared mockups depicting the expected design changes.

According to leaked images of the Wallet app mockup, the app's navigation bar will be located at the bottom of the interface and will categorize various functions, including Cards, Cash, Keys, IDs, and Orders. Additionally, a "Passes & More" tab will allow users to swipe down and access a search interface to find specific cards or passes. The mockup also includes a "Transactions" button. The leaker suggests that additional features will be added to the app in the future.

Compared to the current design, the proposed redesign for the Wallet app would provide functional improvements for users. For instance, it would enable users to easily find specific features, such as passes and order details.

According to @analyst941, the "Favorites" section of the Health app's "Summary" tab will be redesigned with a card-style interface, featuring coloured graphs, tables, and other relevant information.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has also indicated a high likelihood of changes to the Wallet app, stating that it will indeed receive a revamp. However, it remains to be seen whether all of these changes will actually be implemented in iOS 17, and we will have to wait for the official announcement during the WWDC keynote on June 5 to confirm.