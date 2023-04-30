Apple's iOS 17 update to bring significant changes to wallet and health apps on iPhone2 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 01:02 PM IST
Leaksters and Apple analysts have been sharing their mockups, providing glimpses of what iOS 17 may offer. One such leak by @analyst941 suggests that the Wallet and Health apps will receive a redesign, and the leaker has even shared mockups depicting the expected design changes.
Apple's upcoming iOS 17 update is generating a lot of buzz among iPhone users, as it is expected to be one of the biggest updates in recent times. Despite being initially downplayed as lacking significant changes, iOS 17 is now anticipated to introduce numerous updates to the handset's critical features.
