Apple's iOS 18.1 update to arrive on October 28 with AI-driven tools, Siri redesign and more: Report
Apple is anticipated to release the iOS 18.1 update on October 28, featuring AI-driven enhancements in photography, writing, and browsing. Notable tools include object removal in Photos, automatic movie creation, and improved Safari capabilities, while some AI features may debut later.
Cupertino-based Apple is set to roll out the iOS 18.1 update later this month, bringing a host of AI-driven features powered by its proprietary Apple Intelligence suite. According to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the update is expected on Monday, October 28, continuing Apple’s tradition of releasing software updates at the beginning of the week.