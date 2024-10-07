Apple is anticipated to release the iOS 18.1 update on October 28, featuring AI-driven enhancements in photography, writing, and browsing. Notable tools include object removal in Photos, automatic movie creation, and improved Safari capabilities, while some AI features may debut later.

Cupertino-based Apple is set to roll out the iOS 18.1 update later this month, bringing a host of AI-driven features powered by its proprietary Apple Intelligence suite. According to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the update is expected on Monday, October 28, continuing Apple’s tradition of releasing software updates at the beginning of the week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Interestingly, this latest update promises significant advancements, particularly in artificial intelligence, which Apple previewed earlier this year at the 2024 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

Among the most anticipated features in the iOS 18.1 update are new tools for enhancing user experience in photography, writing, and web browsing. The Photos app will likely introduce an object removal tool, allowing users to seamlessly eliminate unwanted elements from their pictures. Another highlight could be the automatic movie creation tool, enabling users to generate videos from their photos and clips with minimal effort. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In addition, Apple is incorporating writing tools and web page summarisation capabilities within the Safari browser, designed to streamline online reading and productivity.

The update also includes a revamped Siri look, promising improved user interaction and more intuitive commands. However, certain AI features, including the much-talked-about Genmoji and Image Playground, might not be available with iOS 18.1. These tools, which are expected to bring immersive generative AI capabilities to iPhone users, could instead arrive with the iOS 18.2 update, scheduled for next year.

While the iOS 18 operating system was initially released last month, many of the advanced Apple Intelligence features have yet to be rolled out, even on the newly launched iPhone 16 series. Apple is reportedly taking additional time to ensure the update is polished and that its cloud servers are prepared to handle the increased AI traffic. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With iOS 18.1, Apple is continuing its push towards integrating AI into everyday iPhone use, promising a more dynamic and user-friendly experience.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}