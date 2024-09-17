Apple's iOS 18 is here, but can your older iPhones keep up with the performance? | Mint

California-based tech giant Apple has rolled out its much-anticipated iOS 18 update, bringing a host of new features to iPhones worldwide. As with every major software release, one question persists for users of older devices: Will this update cause performance issues on aging phones?

The dilemma arises with each annual iOS upgrade. While Apple strives to ensure its software is compatible with a broad range of iPhones, not every model will handle new updates equally well. This year, iOS 18 supports devices as old as the 2018 iPhone XS and XR, but the performance trade-offs are inevitable.

As per a report from 9To5Mac, some users suspect Apple intentionally slows down older iPhones with new software, but the reality is more complex. Devices from 2018 simply do not have the same processing power as 2024 models, meaning they might struggle to run the latest features introduced in iOS 18 as smoothly as their newer counterparts. While Apple optimizes its software to prevent major slowdowns, limitations are unavoidable when running cutting-edge features on older hardware, adds the report.

It is worth noting that Apple faces a tricky balance with each release. On one hand, rolling out iOS updates for all supported devices ensures continued security and feature enhancements for users. On the other, newer software often demands more from aging hardware.

Reportedly, for users of recent iPhones, the update is unlikely to cause noticeable slowdowns. However, those with older devices might face some performance dips. The question becomes whether upgrading for new features is worth the potential trade-off in speed and battery life.

For those hesitant to install iOS 18, Apple offers a middle ground. The company is also pushing out iOS 17.7, which includes vital security patches without introducing the more resource-heavy features of iOS 18, added the report. This allows users to stay secure without upgrading to the latest system.

Ultimately, the decision lies with the user: enjoy the newest innovations or stick with a tried-and-true experience for now. Though Apple would undoubtedly welcome an upgrade to the latest iPhone 16, it continues to offer support for older models longer than many competitors in the tech space.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!