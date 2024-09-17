Apple's iOS 18 is here, but can your older iPhones keep up with the performance? | Mint

Apple's iOS 18 is here, but can your older iPhones keep up with the performance?
Apple has released its iOS 18 update, featuring new functionalities. While supporting older models, users may experience performance dips. Recent iPhones should handle the update smoothly, but those with older devices might struggle. For security, users can opt for iOS 17.7 instead.
California-based tech giant Apple has rolled out its much-anticipated iOS 18 update, bringing a host of new features to iPhones worldwide. As with every major software release, one question persists for users of older devices: Will this update cause performance issues on aging phones?