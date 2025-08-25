Apple’s iOS 26 update boosts charging speeds for iPhone 16 series: Here's what's changing

Apple announced its new iOS 26 UI at the company's WWDC event in June and since then there have been various developer and public beta updates giving us snippets of everything to expect from the iPhone's next big UI change.

A new report, however, could bring smiles to the faces of iPhone 16 series users as Apple may have finally unlocked the full charging speeds on these devices.

As per a MacRumors report, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max running iOS 26 will be able to charge with any Qi 2.2 charger at up to 25W speeds. The same models until now only supported 25W wireless charging speeds on Apple's MagSafe charger, while third-party Qi chargers were restricted to 15W.

Reportedly, support for the Qi 2.2 standard was added to the iPhone 16 series with a recent iOS 26 beta update. However, it isn’t yet clear if the iPhone 16 models have received the Qi 2.2 certification, though that should be in place by the time Apple releases the stable version of iOS 26 next month.

According to Apple’s own metrics, 25W charging speeds allow the iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Pro to go from 0–50% in just around 30 minutes.

When is iOS 26 releasing? What other big updates does it bring? While Apple hasn’t given a fixed timeline for the iOS 26 rollout, the new OS usually debuts alongside the latest iPhones at the September launch event. The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to reveal the launch date for these new devices soon, and the iOS 26 rollout should follow a few days after the iPhone 17 series debut.

Last year, Apple launched the iPhone 16 on 9 September, while the iOS 18 update was released on 16 September.

As for the changes with iOS 26, Apple is bringing a new Liquid Glass UI across the operating system that adds a transparent finish to the iPhone's Lock Screen, Home Screen, Control Centre, apps and more. Apple will also introduce a number of other features with iOS 26, including real-time call translation, expanded Visual Intelligence, AI-powered battery management and a redesigned Phone app.