Apple revamped its iPad lineup this year with a number of launches but the one model which still remains to be updated is the vanilla iPad variant but that could change with a new launch next year. As per a report by 9to5Mac citing anonymous source on X, Apple is looking to launch the iPad 11 in early 2025.

iPad 11 launch next year: iPad 11 is said to launch at the same time when iPadOS 18.3 update will be rolled out to the public. In fact, the upcoming tablet will come with the update pre-installed. Apple typically releases its XX.3 update in the month of January so if the report turns out to be true we could see a new launch by Apple as early as next month.

However, a previous report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman had suggested that Apple plans to launch the iPad 11 in Spring 2025, which corresponds to a timeline of around March. In any case, it seems almost certain now that Apple's new iPad model will launch sometime early next year, whether it is January or March remains to be seen.