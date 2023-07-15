Apple's iPhone 15 could bring personalized health and mood monitoring with AI integration, suggests leaks1 min read 15 Jul 2023, 09:39 AM IST
Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 is predicted to be a revolutionary device, with analyst Dan Ives suggesting it could mark Apple's foray into artificial intelligence (AI) and revolutionize the Health app.
Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 has been the subject of numerous leaks, with exciting upgrades predicted to enhance the user experience. Adding to the anticipation, Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, has recently shared his insights with the Daily Mail, asserting that the iPhone 15 will be a revolutionary device, particularly appealing to those who have not upgraded their iPhones in the past four years.
