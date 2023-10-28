Apple has released a new ad showcasing the groundbreaking performance of the iPhone 15 Pro models, which are the world's first smartphones to feature a cutting-edge 3nm A17 chipset. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This chipset delivers a substantial boost in performance, enabling the iPhones to handle even the most demanding tasks. According to Apple, the most significant impact of this enhanced performance is in the realm of gaming.

The company has recently unveiled a video on YouTube highlighting the gaming capabilities of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, all thanks to the optimization and increased power of the new chipset. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ad depicts a dedicated gamer engrossed in playing on the iPhone 15 Pro, being lifted into the air, crashing through various floors of a building, and ultimately breaking through a store's roof and floor before ending up inside a subway, all the while continuing to play.

Apple concluded the video with the tagline "Serious Gaming Power." Within just two days, the video has amassed 352,000 views and is currently trending at the 40th spot on YouTube.

According to Apple's official website, the A17 Pro chip, combined with a Pro-class GPU featuring 6 cores, delivers significant power. Apple asserts that the chipset offers a GPU that is up to 20 percent faster and a CPU that is up to 10 percent faster. Additionally, it is claimed to have up to 4 times the ray tracing capability compared to its predecessor, the A16 Bionic. Furthermore, it boasts a Neural Engine that is up to two times faster, capable of performing "nearly 35 trillion operations per second with 16 cores." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the September event, Apple emphasized that the iPhone 15 Pro models have the capability to play console-quality games, with a specific mention of AAA titles like Resident Evil 4 and Death Stranding making their way to iOS.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!