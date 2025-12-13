Apple's iPhone 16 for under ₹40,000 on Flipkart? Here's how to grab the deal

Flipkart’s End of Season Sale, running from 12 December to 21 December, has unlocked deep discounts across popular categories including smartphones, laptops and wearables. Among the standout deals is a sharp price cut on Apple’s iPhone 16, which can be bought for under ₹40,000 once bank and exchange benefits are factored in.

How the iPhone 16 price drops sharply below ₹ 40,000 The iPhone 16 with 128GB storage is listed during the sale at ₹69,900. Buyers using a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card can get an instant discount of ₹3,495, bringing the price down further.

On top of this, Flipkart is offering an exchange benefit that depends on the model and condition of the old phone, along with pincode eligibility. The maximum exchange value goes up to ₹68,050. When the card discount and exchange offer are combined, the effective price comfortably slips below the ₹40,000 mark, making it one of the most aggressive Apple deals this festive season.

Despite not being Apple’s latest model, the iPhone 16 remains a strong contender for buyers seeking top-tier performance at a more accessible price.

Why the iPhone 16 is still relevant in 2025 Although it is not Apple’s newest release, the iPhone 16 continues to offer a strong mix of performance, reliability and long-term support, especially at a reduced price point.

Reliable performance and long software support Powered by Apple’s A18 chip and paired with 8GB of RAM, the iPhone 16 delivers smooth day-to-day performance across apps, gaming and on-device AI features. Apple’s reputation for extended software updates also makes it a dependable choice for users planning to keep their device for several years.

Capable cameras for everyday use The phone features a 48-megapixel main camera along with an improved ultra-wide lens. A dedicated Camera Control button allows quicker access to shooting tools, while enhanced low-light performance helps it stay competitive against newer smartphones.

Battery efficiency and modern features Apple has refined battery optimisation on the iPhone 16, offering longer usage on a single charge. Support for faster wired charging, MagSafe accessories and improved 5G connectivity adds to a more seamless daily experience.

A compelling upgrade option With a significantly reduced effective price and hardware that remains competitive, Flipkart’s End of Season Sale makes the iPhone 16 an attractive option for buyers seeking a premium Apple experience without paying the full flagship cost in 2025.