Apple's iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max leaks: Bigger displays, faster chipset, new colours and everything expected
Apple's iPhone 16 Pro series, expected to be announced in early September, will likely feature larger displays, a new A18 Pro chip, improved AI capabilities, updated colors, a new 'Capture' button, enhanced cameras, better battery life, and Wi-Fi 7 support.
California-based Apple is gearing up to unveil its latest iPhone 16 Pro series, with the official announcement expected in just a few weeks. The tech giant is anticipated to hold its annual iPhone launch event in early September, likely around September 10, as reported by various media outlets.