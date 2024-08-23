California-based Apple is gearing up to unveil its latest iPhone 16 Pro series, with the official announcement expected in just a few weeks. The tech giant is anticipated to hold its annual iPhone launch event in early September, likely around September 10, as reported by various media outlets.

According to a recent report from 9To5Mac, everything expected about the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max is here.

Expanded Display Sizes

As per the publication, the iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to feature larger screens than ever before. While the standard iPhone 16 and 16 Plus could retain the dimensions of their predecessors, the Pro versions will likely boast larger displays. The iPhone 16 Pro is rumored to come with a 6.3-inch display, an upgrade from the 6.1-inch screen on the iPhone 15 Pro. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is anticipated to see an increase to a 6.9-inch display, up from the 6.7 inches seen on the previous model.

A18 Pro Chip with AI Enhancements

The heart of the iPhone 16 series will likely be powered by Apple’s new A18 chip, across the entire lineup. However, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are anticipated to receive the premium version of this chip, dubbed the A18 Pro. As expected with each new chip iteration, users can look forward to improvements in CPU and GPU performance. However, this year, Apple appears to be focusing heavily on enhancing the Neural Engine within the A18 Pro, with the goal of significantly boosting AI-related tasks. While the current AI capabilities on the iPhone 15 Pro have been largely praised, the upgrades in the A18 Pro aim to provide future-proofing for increasingly AI-driven applications.

Revamped Color Options

This year, Apple is expected to revamp its colour palette for the iPhone 16 Pro models. The Blue Titanium option will reportedly be replaced by a new ‘Desert Titanium,’ a bronze-like finish that may include subtle rose accents. Additionally, Black Titanium is expected to darken further, resembling a deeper, Midnight-like hue. The lineup will also feature updated versions of the existing Natural Titanium and White Titanium.

New Camera ‘Capture’ Button

A new physical button could debut across all iPhone 16 models, adding to the Action button introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro series. This button, known as the ‘Capture’ button, will be located on the right side of the device, just below the Side button. The Capture button is designed to enhance the camera experience, allowing users to quickly snap photos and potentially supporting gestures for zoom and focus adjustments.

Enhanced Camera Capabilities

The camera system on the iPhone 16 Pro models is expected to receive several significant upgrades. Notably, the Ultra Wide camera will see a jump from 12MP to 48MP, aligning it more closely with the 48MP Main camera. This enhancement could lead to improved Spatial Video capture capabilities. Additionally, the smaller iPhone 16 Pro will likely feature 5x optical zoom, matching the capability introduced in last year’s iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Improved Battery Life and Connectivity

Battery life is also anticipated to improve with the iPhone 16 Pro series. The iPhone 16 Pro is expected to feature a 3,577mAh battery, up from 3,274mAh in the iPhone 15 Pro, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max will likely sport a 4,676mAh battery, compared to the 4,422mAh in its predecessor. Enhancements to the thermal design of the devices are also anticipated, potentially reducing issues related to overheating.

On the connectivity front, Apple reportedly plans to introduce support for the new Wi-Fi 7 standard, along with a faster 5G modem, promising better cellular speeds and more reliable connections.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!