Apple's iPhone 16 Series launch event confirmed: List of products that might face delays
Apple confirmed a September 9 event, potentially unveiling new iPhones and Watches. M4 Macs, AirPods Pro 3, and new HomePod models are anticipated but might debut later. Rumors also suggest updates to AirPods 4 and iPad mini.
California-based Apple has officially confirmed that it will host a special event on September 9, sparking excitement as rumors swirl about the unveiling of new iPhones and Apple Watches. While these are the expected highlights, there are several other anticipated products that might not make an appearance next month, reported 9To5Mac.