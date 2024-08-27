California-based Apple has officially confirmed that it will host a special event on September 9, sparking excitement as rumors swirl about the unveiling of new iPhones and Apple Watches. While these are the expected highlights, there are several other anticipated products that might not make an appearance next month, reported 9To5Mac.

One of the most talked-about developments is the introduction of new M4 Macs. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman recently shared that Apple is accelerating the development of its first Macs equipped with the M4 chip, initially introduced with the latest iPad Pro. The upcoming lineup is expected to include refreshed versions of the MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac, all featuring the M4 chip.

Reportedly, the MacBook Pro and iMac are likely to retain their current designs, but the Mac mini might be getting a makeover. Rumors suggest a new, more compact design for the M4 Mac mini, reminiscent of an Apple TV. However, those eager to see these new Macs might need to wait a bit longer, as Apple typically schedules a separate Mac-focused event in October.

In the realm of audio, Apple is reportedly working on the third generation of its high-end wireless earbuds, the AirPods Pro. The new model is expected to bring a fresh design and upgraded chips, potentially introducing health-oriented features like a hearing test tool. However, these AirPods Pro 3 are not expected to debut until next year, adds the report.

For this year, Apple is anticipated to reveal two new versions of AirPods 4, which will replace the current AirPods 2 and AirPods 3. These updated AirPods are likely to be announced alongside the new iPhones in September.

Apple’s HomePod lineup might also see some changes, though not immediately. Leaked parts of a new HomePod suggest a model similar to the HomePod 2 but with an LCD touchscreen on top. Additionally, Apple is rumored to be exploring a more advanced device with an 8-inch display running tvOS. However, it seems unlikely that these new HomePods will be unveiled in September.

Meanwhile, Apple Vision Pro, which hit stores earlier this year, could be joined by a more affordable version aimed at reaching a broader audience. This cheaper model, however, isn’t expected until the end of 2025 at the earliest. The September event might only include announcements related to the Vision Pro’s availability in more countries.

There is also speculation surrounding a new iPad mini. Reports of dwindling stock of the iPad mini 6 at Apple Stores worldwide have led to rumors that a new iPad mini could be on the horizon. While Apple has previously launched new iPads alongside iPhones in September, the company sometimes waits until October for such announcements. Therefore, the chances of seeing an iPad mini 7 next month are about 50/50.

