Apple's iPhone 16 series to debut New Rose and Space Black Titanium shades: Report
Anticipation grows for Apple's iPhone 16 lineup with rumors of new color options. Leaks suggest iPhone 16 Plus may come in seven colors. Changes to Pro models' color lineup may include 'rose' titanium and 'space black' variants.
As anticipation steadily builds for Apple's highly anticipated iPhone 16 lineup, slated to make its debut later this year in the autumn, enthusiasts are buzzing with excitement over the latest rumors swirling around the potential color options for the four models: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.