Anticipation grows for Apple's iPhone 16 lineup with rumors of new color options. Leaks suggest iPhone 16 Plus may come in seven colors. Changes to Pro models' color lineup may include 'rose' titanium and 'space black' variants.

As anticipation steadily builds for Apple's highly anticipated iPhone 16 lineup, slated to make its debut later this year in the autumn, enthusiasts are buzzing with excitement over the latest rumors swirling around the potential color options for the four models: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Traditionally, Apple's iPhone offerings have included a selection of five vibrant hues to choose from, but this year, the tech giant may be breaking away from convention, particularly with the 6.1-inch iPhone 16 and the larger 6.7-inch iPhone 16 Plus models. Speculation abounds that at least one model could boast an unprecedented array of color choices.

According to leaks from renowned Weibo-based leaker "Fixed focus digital," the iPhone 16 Plus, with its expansive 6.7-inch display, could potentially be available in a staggering seven different colors. These colors might either build upon the existing palette from the iPhone 15 lineup or introduce entirely new finishes to captivate consumers' imaginations.

When it comes to Apple's iPhone Pro models, renowned for their sleek and sophisticated designs, reports hint at adjustments to the current color lineup. For instance, Blue Titanium might reportedly make way for a captivating new "rose" titanium shade, while Black Titanium could give rise to a striking "space black" variant.

Further speculations revolve around potential tweaks to the Natural and White Titanium colors, with whispers suggesting a subtle grey tint for Natural Titanium and a lustrous "silver white" hue for White Titanium. Additionally, rumors are rife about the potential introduction of "Desert Titanium" and "Titanium Gray" color options for the iPhone 16 Pro series, possibly overlapping with previously mentioned shades.

Recent reports stemming from Korea suggest that Apple is refining the finishing and coloring process for its iPhone 16 Pro series, aiming to achieve a glossy appearance reminiscent of earlier Pro models. This new titanium finish is anticipated to offer enhanced durability, being less susceptible to scratches compared to stainless steel.

With the official launch of the iPhone 16 series still several months away, the landscape of rumors surrounding color options continues to evolve.

