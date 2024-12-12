Cupertino-based Apple is reportedly gearing up for significant design changes with its upcoming iPhone 17 series, which is expected to debut in September 2025. While the launch is still some time away, leaks and speculation have already begun to surface, offering insights into what could be a bold new direction for the flagship devices.

Recent posts by Chinese tipsters have hinted at a redesigned rear camera setup for the iPhone 17 Pro variant. According to leaked images shared on Weibo, the Pro model may feature a horizontal, pill-shaped camera island, reminiscent of the design seen on Google’s Pixel devices. The redesign appears to focus on incorporating Apple’s advanced Face ID components within the rear camera assembly.

A tipster known as Jukanlosreve posted an image of what is claimed to be the metal frame of the iPhone 17 Pro. The frame showcases a horizontal cut-out for the camera module, which is positioned centrally within a horizontal bar. This new arrangement is said to provide additional space for the "front structure light"—a reference that likely alludes to Face ID sensors.

Intriguingly, the updated design is also rumoured to enable a new feature referred to as "space video." While details remain unclear, this could signal the integration of enhanced spatial video capabilities, allowing users to create immersive video content.

Another notable leaker, Digital Chat Station, corroborated these claims, stating that the iPhone 17 series’ supply chain materials confirm the horizontal camera island design. He also speculated that several Android manufacturers might adopt similar layouts in 2025, reflecting a broader industry trend.