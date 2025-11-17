Apple's iPhone 18 Pro models may arrive in 2026 with standard models in 2027: Mark Gurman

Apple is reportedly preparing one of its biggest changes to its iPhone release cycle in more than a decade. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the company could be planning to stagger the arrival of the iPhone 18 series, with Pro models set for 2026 and the standard versions expected to follow in 2027. The move is said to be part of a broader effort to ease internal pressure and give more room for new designs and technologies.

Pro models and foldable iPhone expected in 2026 In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman says that Apple aims to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max sometime between September and November next year. The period may also mark the debut of Apple’s long-rumoured first foldable iPhone, a device that has been in development for years and is expected to represent a major step forward in Apple’s hardware strategy.

If accurate, this would be the first time Apple launches three high-end iPhones in a single autumn window.

Standard iPhone 18 line likely in early 2027 The more affordable models, including the standard iPhone 18, the iPhone 18e and an updated iPhone Air, are expected to arrive several months later. Gurman reports that Apple is targeting a spring 2027 release, likely between March and May.

This two-stage rollout would be a significant departure from Apple’s traditional approach, where four main models are introduced each autumn, supplemented occasionally by an SE or “e” model earlier in the year.

Why Apple is changing its release structure The shift is described as a response to long-standing internal strains caused by Apple’s tightly packed autumn schedule. Engineering teams, suppliers and marketing groups have reportedly struggled with the pressure of preparing multiple devices and platform updates simultaneously.

The demanding timeline may have also contributed to issues such as the uneven introduction of Apple Intelligence in 2024, which highlighted how crowded the company’s autumn period had become.

By spacing out launches from 2026 onwards, Apple is said to be aiming for smoother product rollouts, better coordination with manufacturers and more breathing room for major new features.

More iPhone options each year Gurman adds that, under the new structure, Apple could offer five to six iPhone models annually. Instead of customers waiting for a single burst of devices in the autumn, Apple may refresh parts of its line-up throughout the year, broadening choices and maintaining momentum in the smartphone market.