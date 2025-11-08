Apple’s iPhone 18 series tipped to feature 24MP front camera across flagship models

Apple’s next-generation iPhone 18 series is expected to feature a significant front camera upgrade, according to a new equity research note from JP Morgan, (first spotted by MacRumors). The report suggests that all flagship models in the lineup will include a 24-megapixel front-facing camera, up from 18 megapixels on the current iPhone 17 series.

The jump could represent a notable improvement for Apple’s selfie camera technology, promising sharper images, enhanced low-light performance, and more detailed portrait shots. If accurate, the upgrade will likely apply across the iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone Air 2, and Apple’s first-ever foldable iPhone.

From “Center stage” to next-gen imaging The current iPhone 17 range introduced Apple’s “Center Stage” front camera, featuring the company’s first square-shaped sensor. This design delivers a wider field of view, enabling users to capture more detail whether shooting in portrait or landscape mode.

While early rumours had suggested a 24-megapixel sensor for the iPhone 17 lineup, the feature ultimately did not materialise. Still, the 18-megapixel upgrade on the 17 series was a meaningful step forward. If Apple adopts a 24-megapixel sensor next year, it would mark one of the biggest jumps in selfie camera resolution in recent iPhone history.

Foldable iPhone to debut with under-screen camera Perhaps most intriguingly, JP Morgan’s report claims that Apple’s upcoming foldable iPhone will likely be equipped with an industry-first 24-megapixel under-display camera built into the device’s inner screen. This may allow for a seamless display without a visible camera cut-out — a design milestone for Apple.

Budget models to retain 12-megapixel camera? In contrast, Apple’s lower-cost models are expected not to receive the same camera improvements. The second-generation iPhone 17e and the third-generation iPhone 18e are both anticipated to continue using a 12-megapixel front-facing camera.

Apple’s first foldable iPhone is likely to debut as the iPhone 18 Fold and is tipped to feature a book-style design similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold range.

New launch schedule from 2026 The report also outlines a potential shift in Apple’s release cycle. Starting in 2026, the company may split its iPhone launches between autumn and spring. The higher-end iPhone 18 Pro models, iPhone Air 2, and foldable iPhone are tipped to arrive in the latter half of 2026, while the standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e could be delayed until spring 2027.

