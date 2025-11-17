Apple’s iPhone Air 2 shifts to 2-nanometre tech and may not debut next year: Mark Gurman

Apple’s next iPhone Air has drawn attention as new reporting outlines what the device could be and why it may matter. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and The Information have both offered insights into Apple’s plans for the second-generation model.

Shifting timeline and The Information’s claims The Information previously reported that the iPhone Air 2 had been pushed back due to lower-than-expected sales, and suggested Apple wanted extra time to add a second rear camera. Gurman’s account indicates that the device had not been planned for release next year in recent months, which places the Air line outside the typical annual rhythm and supports the idea that Apple intended a more flexible schedule from the start.

Focus on a 2-nanometre chip? Gurman says in the Power On newsletter that the main goal for the next iPhone Air is a move to a new 2-nanometre processor. This next-generation A20 chip, expected to be made using TSMC’s N2 process, should bring clear improvements in energy efficiency and battery life. This forms the central development focus for the device.

The Information’s suggestion of a second rear camera appears less likely. Gurman notes that the current camera area is already crowded. Reworking that section solely to add the least-used iPhone lens would require significant effort for a model with a relatively small customer base. It might only happen if the dual camera design of the foldable iPhone eventually spreads to more standard models.

Positioned as a modest seller According to reporting, Apple originally expected the iPhone Air to contribute around 6% to 8% of new iPhone sales. This mirrors the performance of the iPhone 16 Plus and positions the Air as a smaller, more targeted product within the range.

Launch rhythm for 2026 and beyond Gurman outlines Apple’s planned release cycle. In autumn 2026, the company might prepare to introduce the iPhone 18 Pro, the iPhone 18 Pro Max and its first foldable iPhone. Around six months later, Apple is likely to release the iPhone 18, the iPhone 18e, and possibly an updated iPhone Air. This staggered pattern is expected to continue, with between five and six new iPhones arriving each year.

