Apple's iPhone Air demand disappoints, next model reportedly delayed

Apple has reportedly postponed the launch of the next-generation iPhone Air, originally scheduled for autumn 2026, following disappointing sales of the current model. The development was first reported by The Information on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

A thinner iPhone that failed to lift sales Introduced in 2025, the iPhone Air was positioned as a sleeker, lighter alternative within Apple’s flagship smartphone lineup. The model’s ultra-slim profile, however, came with compromises, including a smaller battery and pared-down camera capabilities.

While Apple sought to attract customers seeking a minimalist design, analysts say the trade-offs appear to have limited its appeal. Market watchers noted that demand has been significantly weaker than Apple had anticipated, prompting the company to rethink its product roadmap.

The pause could mark a rare setback for Apple’s iPhone strategy, which typically follows an annual release cycle across multiple models.

China launch faced regulatory hurdles The iPhone Air’s rollout in China had also been slowed by regulatory challenges. In October, Apple announced that pre-orders for the model would open in the country after local telecom operators received approval for eSIM services.

Unlike other iPhone models, the Air variant in China is sold exclusively with eSIM support, omitting a physical SIM tray altogether, part of Apple’s ongoing shift toward fully digital connectivity.

iPhone Air Specifications The iPhone Air comes with a 6.5-inch ProMotion 120Hz Super Retina XDR display. The phone comes with 3,000 nits of peak brightness and is also said to come with 2x better outdoor contrast.

To recall, the device comes protected by Ceramic Shield 2 on the front and back, which Apple claims is tougher than any smartphone glass and provides 3x better scratch resistance and improved anti-reflection than the previous generation.

A person holds a Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge phone in front of an iPhone Air during Apple's event. (Reuters)

Apple’s iPhone Air combines a lightweight form factor with flagship-grade performance, powered by the same A19 Pro processor found in the iPhone 17 Pro series. The chipset includes a 6-core CPU and a 5-core GPU capable of handling demanding AAA games. Each GPU core also integrates a neural accelerator, which Apple claims delivers up to three times more peak GPU performance than the previous generation, ideal for running on-device generative AI features.

On the camera front, the iPhone Air sports a 48MP single rear lens with optical-quality 2x telephoto zoom. The front camera is an 18MP autofocus shooter, designed to make selfies sharper and more versatile.