Apple’s iPhone needs a shake-up, a new law might help3 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2022, 05:46 PM IST
An EU law that loosens the tech giant’s iron grip on core iPhone functions should breathe new life into the device.
Apple Inc.’s walled garden around its technology is as synonymous with the iPhone maker as the iPhone itself. It is how Apple lures consumers into buying expensive earphones, watches and speakers that work seamlessly with that rectangular slab in their pockets, and ultimately what locks people in to Apple products.