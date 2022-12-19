Apple’s iPhone needs a shake-up, a new law might help

The European law stoking the changes at Apple is the Digital Markets Act or DMA, which aims to address monopolistic practices by big tech firms. In Apple’s case, it draws from several pending European Union investigations into the company’s alleged abuse of dominance, including over music streaming apps and the use of Apple Pay for purchases made in the App Store. These cases are why the DMA includes rules that specifically affect Apple, according to Anne Witt, an antitrust scholar with EDHEC Business School, Augmented Law Institute, in Lille, France.