Apple’s iPhone production to move in India, MacBook assembly to Thailand: Report

2 min read . Updated: 13 Oct 2022, 01:32 PM IST Livemint
  • Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed some of the key findings from a recent supply chain survey in a tweet, providing Apple's ‘supply chain management strategy’ in response to the current deglobalization trend. According to the tweets, the strategy will include shifting major portion of iPhone production to India, along with moving a percentile of MacBook production and assembly to Thailand.

The Cupertino-based Apple has announced its plans to begin manufacturing some of its latest iPhone 14 series models in India in a move being spotted as a significant milestone in the company’s strategy to diversify its production in India. The Foxconn unit in Chennai began assembling the iPhone 14 series smartphones for the domestic Indian market last month. Last week, Apple was also reported to be asking its suppliers to move some of the AirPods and Beats headphone production in India for the first time. As per Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple wants to reduce its reliance on China.

Kuo also mentioned that Apple plans to partner with Tata Group to cooperate the Pegatron or Winstron in the near future to co-develop the global iPhone assembly business in India. Currently, over 80 per cent of the iPhones made in India in partnership with Foxconn meet the domestic demand.

The American technology giant is also expected to be planning its MacBook production to a non-China production site, with Thailand being considered as the potential assembly arena. Kuo also goes on to break down the timeline of the Cupertino-based company’s gradual exit olan from China, with a mid-term milestone set for the next three to five years expected to move around 30 per cent of global shipments and 100 per cent of US shipments from non-China assembly and production sites.

Meanwhile, as per Kuo, the long-term plan for Apple focus at shifting all non-Chinese market fulfilment requirements for the iPhone would continue to be fulfilled by assembly sites within the country.

To recall, it was earlier revealed by the analyst that the demand for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max had increased rapidly, which has led to the Cupertino-based phone maker to push its production partner Foxconn to increase the production of the both the Pro models.

 

