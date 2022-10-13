Apple’s iPhone production to move in India, MacBook assembly to Thailand: Report

Apple’s iPhone production to move in India, MacBook assembly to Thailand: Report2 min read . Updated: 13 Oct 2022, 01:32 PM IST
- Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed some of the key findings from a recent supply chain survey in a tweet, providing Apple's ‘supply chain management strategy’ in response to the current deglobalization trend. According to the tweets, the strategy will include shifting major portion of iPhone production to India, along with moving a percentile of MacBook production and assembly to Thailand.