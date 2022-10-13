Apple’s iPhone production to move in India, MacBook assembly to Thailand: Report

The Cupertino-based Apple has announced its plans to begin manufacturing some of its latest iPhone 14 series models in India in a move being spotted as a significant milestone in the company’s strategy to diversify its production in India. The Foxconn unit in Chennai began assembling the iPhone 14 series smartphones for the domestic Indian market last month. Last week, Apple was also reported to be asking its suppliers to move some of the AirPods and Beats headphone production in India for the first time. As per Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple wants to reduce its reliance on China.

