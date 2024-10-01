Apple's iPhone SE 4 leaks: OLED display, A18 chip, affordable price and 48MP camera tipped
The upcoming iPhone SE 4, expected in spring 2025, will likely feature a larger OLED display, A18 chip, and improved camera. Apple might reportedly price the device between $400 and $500, while introducing significant upgrades like Face ID and a USB-C port.
Apple is gearing up to launch a completely revamped version of its iPhone SE, with the fourth-generation model expected to hit the market in spring 2025, as per a report from Macrumors. This upcoming iteration of Apple's most affordable smartphone will likely take a significant leap forward, incorporating features typically found in its premium devices while remaining cost-effective.